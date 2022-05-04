Soccer-Everton boss Lampard charged with improper conduct by FA
Everton manager Frank Lampard has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association (FA) for the comments he made after his team lost 2-0 away to Merseyside rivals Liverpool last month.
Everton manager Frank Lampard has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association (FA) for the comments he made after his team lost 2-0 away to Merseyside rivals Liverpool last month. Lampard criticised referee Stuart Attwell after he did not award a penalty for a challenge on Everton's Anthony Gordon, with the manager suggesting that the spot kick would have been given if the challenge had been made on a Liverpool player.
"It is alleged that the manager's comments constitute improper conduct as they imply bias and/or attack the integrity of the match referee - or referees generally - and/or bring the game into disrepute contrary to FA Rule E3.1," the FA said on Wednesday. Lampard, whose team are in the relegation zone, has until May 9 to respond to the FA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Liverpool
- Anthony Gordon
- Frank Lampard
- Everton
ALSO READ
Salah double as Liverpool routs Man United 4-0 to top PL
Ronaldo gets support from United, Liverpool fans at Anfield
Premier League: Liverpool dismantle Manchester United with 4-0 win
United legend Gary Neville slams club after 4-0 loss against Liverpool, calls the side 'worst in 42 years'
Soccer-Salah says Liverpool contract talks are not all about money