Athletics-Indian discus thrower Kamalpreet provisionally suspended by AIU
Indian discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur was provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Wednesday after testing positive for a banned substance. "The AIU has provisionally suspended discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur of India for the Presence/Use of a Prohibited Substance (Stanozolol), a breach of the @WorldAthletics Anti-Doping Rules," the AIU tweeted.
Indian discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur was provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Wednesday after testing positive for a banned substance. Kamalpreet, 26, came sixth at the Tokyo Games last year, with her best throw measuring 63.70 metres.
