Soccer-Arsenal stay in WSL title race after easy win over Spurs

Arsenal stayed in contention for the Women's Super League title with leaders Chelsea after an early goal by Beth Mead and a superb second-half double by Caitlin Foord earned them a 3-0 home win over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday. Second-placed Arsenal can top the table if they beat sixth-placed West Ham and Chelsea, whom they trail by one point, lose to or draw with third-placed Manchester United in the last matchday of the season on Sunday.

Forward Mead scored the opener in the fourth minute after latching on to a brilliant long-range pass from defender Leah Williamson and smashing the ball into the corner of the net. Arsenal wasted chances to extend their lead before forward Foord slipped the ball into the net from close range following a rebound.

Foord added the third in the 82nd minute with a long-range strike.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)