Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt sold for 7.1 million pounds

The shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored two of the most famous goals in soccer history was sold for 7.14 million pounds ($8.93 million) on Wednesday, marking a new auction record for an item of sports memorabilia. Maradona wore Argentina's No. 10 shirt in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final against England in Mexico. Six minutes into the second half he put his team ahead by punching the ball into the net for what became known as the "Hand of God" goal.

Tennis-Nadal overpowers Kecmanovic in Madrid on return from injury

Rafa Nadal returned from an injury layoff to beat Miomir Kecmanovic 6-1 7-6(4) on Wednesday and reach the last 16 in the Madrid Open claycourt tournament. Nadal, competing in his first match since March following a rib injury, quickly found his rhythm in a strong start against Serbian Kecmanovic.

Soccer-Arsenal stay in WSL title race after easy win over Spurs

Arsenal stayed in contention for the Women's Super League title with leaders Chelsea after an early goal by Beth Mead and a superb second-half double by Caitlin Foord earned them a 3-0 home win over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday. Second-placed Arsenal can top the table if they beat sixth-placed West Ham and Chelsea, whom they trail by one point, lose to or draw with fourth-placed Manchester United in the last matchday of the season on Sunday.

Soccer-Ratcliffe not giving up on Chelsea bid despite apparent rejection

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe said he was not giving up a bid to buy Chelsea despite apparent rejection from the U.S. bank handling the sale of the Premier League club. The head of chemical company INEOS announced last Friday a last minute offer of 4.25 billion pounds ($5.35 billion) but a consortium led by LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly is considered the preferred bidder.

Golf-McIlroy confident ahead of Wells Fargo title defence

Rory McIlroy said on Wednesday that his final-round charge at the Masters has given him a confidence boost ahead of his return to competition this week in Potomac, Maryland where he is the defending champion at the Wells Fargo Championship. McIlroy capped a closing 64 at Augusta National in style when he holed out for birdie from a greenside bunker on the 18th hole to finish runner-up to Scottie Scheffler at the Masters.

Soccer-Spanish footballer Mina gets four years in prison for sexual abuse

A Spanish court has handed soccer player Santi Mina a four-year prison sentence for sexually abusing a woman in the southern town of Mojacar in 2017, court documents showed on Wednesday, prompting his club Celta Vigo to temporarily suspend him. Mina, who had been accused alongside Ibiza footballer David Goldar, was also granted a restraining order and will have to pay compensation of 50,000 euros ($52,650) to the victim, showed the ruling by an Almeria court dated April 26.

NFL-Brady to lead Buccaneers against Seahawks in first game in Germany

Seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in the first National Football League regular season game played in Germany, the league said on Wednesday. The NFL also announced the matchups for four other international games for the 2022 season with three in London and another in Mexico City.

Soccer-Everton boss Lampard charged with improper conduct by FA

Everton manager Frank Lampard has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association (FA) for the comments he made after his team lost 2-0 away to Merseyside rivals Liverpool last month. Lampard criticised referee Stuart Attwell after he did not award a penalty for a challenge on Everton's Anthony Gordon, with the manager suggesting that the spot kick would have been given if the challenge had been made on a Liverpool player.

Golf-Westwood asks PGA, DP World Tours for release to play LIV Golf event

Lee Westwood became the latest player to show his intention to play the first event of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series after the Englishman said on Wednesday he has requested the PGA Tour and DP World Tour for a release. Westwood's decision comes shortly after British Masters champion Richard Bland said he has requested a release from the DP World Tour, while Phil Mickelson asked the PGA Tour for a similar release last month.

Soccer-'Challenge accepted': NWSL says fan turnout shows women's soccer is on the rise

Last weekend's slate of season opening National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) matches smashed the league's previous attendance record and Commissioner Jessica Berman says it's part of a surge in interest in the women's game. Average attendance for the kickoff of the 10th NWSL season was over 10,000 fans per game, boosted by expansion team Angel City FC's 22,000-person sellout in downtown Los Angeles on Friday night.

