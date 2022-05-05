Left Menu

Soccer-Man City will rise again, says Guardiola after Real defeat

City were leading 1-0 on the night and 5-3 on aggregate before Rodrygo struck twice at the end for Real and Karim Benzema completed the comeback in extra time to deny Guardiola's side a second straight Champions League final. "We need time now, one or two days, but we'll rise, we come up, we have to do it with our people," said Guardiola.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2022 08:21 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 08:21 IST
Soccer-Man City will rise again, says Guardiola after Real defeat

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his side will need a couple of days to get over their late collapse against Real Madrid in their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday but he has no doubts they will rise again. City were leading 1-0 on the night and 5-3 on aggregate before Rodrygo struck twice at the end for Real and Karim Benzema completed the comeback in extra time to deny Guardiola's side a second straight Champions League final.

"We need time now, one or two days, but we'll rise, we come up, we have to do it with our people," said Guardiola. "That feeling that happens in football sometimes, that has happened in history, when you are leading but you get to the end and you are being dominated - that didn't happen to us."

The Spanish coach last won the Champions League in the 2010-11 season with Barcelona, failing to get his hands on the trophy with Bayern Munich and City. Asked if this was his toughest European defeat, Guardiola said: "I've had defeats that were so tough, Barcelona against Chelsea when both games were exceptional and we could not reach the final and yes it's tough for us, we cannot deny it."

City lead Liverpool by one point in the Premier League and host Newcastle United on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
2
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global
3
Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

 Global
4
UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022