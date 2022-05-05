Left Menu

Soccer-'We have a score to settle': Liverpool's Salah relishing Real showdown

Liverpool, who trail City by a point in the Premier League, host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2022 08:54 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 08:54 IST
Soccer-'We have a score to settle': Liverpool's Salah relishing Real showdown

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah said they have a "score to settle" with Real Madrid after the Spanish side set up a repeat of their 2018 Champions League final by securing a comeback win against Manchester City on Wednesday. Salah left the field in tears in the final four years ago following a heavy fall under a challenge by Sergio Ramos, with Real going on to clinch the title with a 3-1 victory.

"We have a score to settle," Salah posted on social media after Real eliminated City 6-5 on aggregate. Liverpool claimed their place in the final with a 5-2 win over two legs against Villarreal on Tuesday, with Salah saying that he was eager to face Real again.

"I want to play Madrid," the Egyptian told BT Sport. "We lost in the final against them, so I want to play against them and hopefully win it from them as well."

Liverpool, who trail City by a point in the Premier League, host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

