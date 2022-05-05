Dhanush bags gold, Shourya claims bronze in Men's 10m Air Rifle at Deaflympics

Dhanush Srikanth and Shourya Saini bagged gold and bronze medals respectively in the men's 10-meter air rifle competition in the ongoing 24th Deaflympics ensuring a winning start to India's campaign at the Games on Wednesday. The 19-year-old Dhanush Srikanth notched a commendable score of 247.5 to emerge triumphant, while Shourya finished third with a score of 224.3.

Meanwhile, Shourya Saini finished behind Korea's Kim Woo Rim to claim the bronze medal and create a double podium victory moment for India. A total of 65 athletes are participating in the games in Caxias Du Sul, Brazil, making it the largest and the youngest contingent ever from India to participate in the Deaflympics.

India are currently ranked eighth on the medals table with two gold and one bronze medal. Ukraine tops the table currently with 19 gold, six silver and 13 bronze medals. In the previous 2017 edition, India had finished with one gold, one silver and three bronze medals. (ANI)

