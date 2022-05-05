Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Man City must refocus on Premier League title race after Real blow; NHL Roundup: Wild rebound to tie series vs. Blues and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Man City must refocus on Premier League title race after Real blow

Manchester City must quickly put the disappointment of Champions League failure behind them as their battle for Premier League supremacy with Liverpool resumes at the weekend. The city was minutes away from booking a place in the final before Real Madrid produced a stunning extra-time comeback to advance to the May 28 decider against Liverpool in Paris.

NHL Roundup: Wild rebound to tie series vs. Blues

Kirill Kaprizov had a hat trick and Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and an assist to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 6-2 victory over the visiting St. Louis Blues in Game 2 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series on Wednesday in Saint Paul, Minn. The series is now tied 1-1, with Minnesota bouncing back from a 4-0 shutout loss in Game 1. Game 3 is set for Friday in St. Louis.

A soccer-Real fightback from the brink to stun Man City

Real Madrid fought back from the brink of elimination to beat Manchester City 3-1 after extra time and 6-5 on aggregate in an enthralling and dramatic Champions League semi-final on Wednesday. City led 1-0 on the night and 5-3 on aggregate when Riyad Mahrez scored after 73 minutes but Real substitute Rodrygo equalized in the last minute of normal time and headed home one minute later to level the tie at 5-5.

Analysis-Qatar scores as World Cup host but may not net long-term goals

Tucked behind Doha's $300-million Lusail Boulevard, where construction workers are toiling to transform the desert into a Champs-Elysees-inspired commercial thoroughfare before the 2022 soccer World Cup, sits a sole convenience store. With the main stadium, four skyscrapers, and apartments designed for some 200,000 people all in Lusail, its manager Younes waits somewhat anxiously behind his till anticipating a rush of the trade when the event finally kicks off in November.

Golf-Morgan off to the majors after winning the Australasian Order of Merit

Australian young gun Jediah Morgan will play his first majors at this year's U.S. and British Opens after being confirmed as the Order of Merit champion on the PGA Tour of Australasia on Thursday. The 22-year-old takes an unassailable lead into the final event of the season in the Northern Territory this weekend, ensuring him of a ticket to June's U.S Open at Brookline and a shot at winning the Claret Jug at St Andrews in July.

Soccer-FIFA confirms World Cup playoffs schedule

Global soccer governing body FIFA confirmed that the intercontinental playoffs for the World Cup will be played at Doha's Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on June 13-14. Asian rivals Australia and United Arab Emirates meet in a playoff at the same venue on June 7, with the winner to meet Peru on June 13.

Basketball-Chicago Sky eye tall task of WNBA title defense

The Chicago Sky are aiming for even loftier heights in their title defense as the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) kicks off a new season on Friday. The Sky snared 2019 Finals MVP Emma Meesseman in February after picking up their maiden title, putting them in an ideal position to become the first franchise to go back-to-back since the Los Angeles Sparks two decades ago.

MLB Roundup: Rowdy Tellez, Brewers bury woeful Reds

Rowdy Tellez drove in eight runs with a grand slam, a two-run homer, and a two-run double as the host Milwaukee Brewers pounded out an 18-4 victory over the free-falling Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night. Cincinnati, off to the worst start in franchise history at 3-21, has lost 19 of its last 20, including eight in a row, since beginning the season 2-2. The 12 consecutive road losses are the most since a 12-game skid in August 1945.

Tennis-Injury recovery was like a 'roller coaster', says Nadal

Rafa Nadal said his recovery from a rib injury has been like a "roller coaster" after the 21-times major winner returned to action with a win over Miomir Kecmanovic at the Madrid Open. The Australian Open champion was playing in his first event since picking up the injury at Indian Wells in March but showed little signs of rust, cruising to a 6-1 7-6(4) victory on Wednesday.

Soccer-Sounders defeat Pumas to win CONCACAF Champions League

Seattle Sounders became the first Major League Soccer (MLS) side to win the CONCACAF Champions League on Wednesday after Raul Ruidiaz's double helped them to a 3-0 win over Mexico's Pumas UNAM on Wednesday and a 5-2 victory on aggregate.

The American side's victory, in front of a record crowd of 68,741 at Lumen Field, ended a streak of 13 consecutive Champions League title wins by Mexican clubs.

