Murray withdraws before match against Djokovic in Madrid

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 05-05-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 15:30 IST
Andy Murray (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Andy Murray withdrew from his showdown against Novak Djokovic at the Madrid Open on Thursday because of illness.

The announcement came not long before Murray was scheduled to take the court against the top-ranked Djokovic in the third round.

Murray had won his first two matches in Madrid, defeating Dominic Thiem and Denis Shapovalov. The former No 1 hadn't won consecutive matches since January.

There were no further details on Murray's illness.

Murray ranked 78th in the world, has been making his way up the rankings since having hip surgery in both 2018 and 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

