Murray withdraws before match against Djokovic in Madrid
- Country:
- Spain
Andy Murray withdrew from his showdown against Novak Djokovic at the Madrid Open on Thursday because of illness.
The announcement came not long before Murray was scheduled to take the court against the top-ranked Djokovic in the third round.
Murray had won his first two matches in Madrid, defeating Dominic Thiem and Denis Shapovalov. The former No 1 hadn't won consecutive matches since January.
There were no further details on Murray's illness.
Murray ranked 78th in the world, has been making his way up the rankings since having hip surgery in both 2018 and 2019.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Novak Djokovic
- Madrid
- Denis Shapovalov
- Murray
- Dominic Thiem
- Djokovic
- Andy Murray
ALSO READ
CA Osasuna vs Real Madrid: Fixture with loudest crowd in La Liga history
Beirut port blast suspect to face extradition hearing in Madrid
Madrid wins again despite Benzema''s missed penalty kicks
Barcelona wins, delays Madrid's looming title celebration
Andy Murray reverses decision to skip clay; to play at Madrid Open