TOPS approves extension of Neeraj Chopra's international training in Turkey

Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Division has approved Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and the Athletics Federation of India's (AFI) proposal to provide financial assistance of Rs 5.5 lakh approximately for extension of Neeraj's training camp at Gloria Sports Arena, in Antalya, Turkey.

Neeraj and his coach, Klaus Bartonietz have been in Turkey since the end of March 2022 and will now continue their training at the Antalya camp for another 14 days as Neeraj prepares for the upcoming CWG, Asian Games and Athletics World Championships.

The financial assistance with cover Neeraj's training cost at Gloria Sports Arena along with his and Klaus's accommodation, travel, food, and Medical Insurance expenses among others. It will also include a daily allowance of US $50 each for both Neeraj and Klaus for any other expenses they might require during their stay. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)