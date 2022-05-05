SRH opt to field against DC

Sunrisers Hyderbad won the toss and opted to field against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

SRH handed debut caps to Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal and Sean Abbott.

Delhi made four changes, bringing in Anrich Nortje, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Ripal Patel. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel missed out due to an injury.

The Teams: Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (captain), David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)