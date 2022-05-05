Left Menu

Stubbs replaces Tymal Mills in Mumbai Indians squad

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 19:37 IST
Stubbs replaces Tymal Mills in Mumbai Indians squad
Mumbai Indians have signed South African keeper-batter Tristan Stubbs as a replacement for injured left-arm pacer Tymal Mills for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Mills has been ruled out of the tournament after sustaining an ankle injury.

The 21-year old wicket-keeper has played 17 T20s and scored 506 runs, scoring three half-centuries at a strike-rate of 157.14.

