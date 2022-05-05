Yashas Chandra top Indian in seventh place at Phuket Challenge

Left Menu

Yashas Chandra, an upcoming pro on Indian Tour, completed a fine week with a Top-10 finish following a five-under 65 on the final day of USD 75,000 Laguna Phuket Challenge here.The tournament is jointly co-sanctioned by the Asian Development Tour ADT and MENA Tour.Yashas, one of the eight Indians in the field, had earlier shot rounds of 68-67.

PTI | Phuket | Updated: 05-05-2022 19:37 IST
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Yashas Chandra, an upcoming pro on Indian Tour, completed a fine week with a Top-10 finish following a five-under 65 on the final day of USD 75,000 Laguna Phuket Challenge here.

The tournament is jointly co-sanctioned by the Asian Development Tour (ADT) and MENA Tour.

Yashas, one of the eight Indians in the field, had earlier shot rounds of 68-67. At 10-under for three rounds, he was tied seventh. Yashas was also T-10 at the DGC open last month in New Delhi. Kartik Sharma (71) was T-33, M Dharma (71) was T-39 and Ricky Jaswal (76) was T-56. Karan Vasudeva, Chiragh Kumar, Yuvraj Sandhu and Rohan Kathuria missed the cut.

Tom Sloman, a 25-year-old from England (63-65-63) totalled 19-under 191 and won by five shots over Poosit Supupramai of Thailand, who had cards of 67-63-66 for 14-under.

The eight Indians, who took part this week, will be back for the Laguna Phuket Cup on Sunday and it will also be a 54-hole event with a USD 75,000 purse on the Asian Development Tour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

