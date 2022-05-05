Soccer-Barcelona defender Pique sidelined with persistent thigh injury

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique will spend time on the sidelines after suffering a flare-up of the tendinopathy affecting his thigh, the LaLiga club said on Thursday. The centre back has played 39 times for Barcelona in all competitions this season, last featuring in their 2-1 league win over Mallorca last weekend.

Barcelona did not put a timeline on Pique's recovery. "(Pique) has suffered a flare-up of the tendinopathy affecting the adductor longus muscle in his left thigh. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability," Barcelona tweeted.

With the league title already sealed by Real Madrid, Barcelona are looking to finish second. They have 66 points, two more than third-placed Sevilla, with four games left. Barcelona travel to Real Betis on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)