Tokyo Olympian Kamalpreet Kaur provisionally suspended after testing positive for banned drug

Star Indian discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur, who represented the country at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last year, has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after she tested positive for a banned drug.

Updated: 05-05-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 20:36 IST
Kamalpreet Kaur (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Star Indian discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur, who represented the country at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last year, has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after she tested positive for a banned drug. A provisional suspension is when an athlete or other person is suspended temporarily from participating in any competition or activity in athletics prior to a final decision at a hearing conducted under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules or the Integrity Code of Conduct.

The AIU which is the independent body created by World Athletics said that Kamalpreet Kaur, 26, had tested positive for Stanozolol, an anabolic steroid prohibited by the athletics governing body. Kamalpreet's provisional ban, as per the AIU website, came into effect on March 29.

Last year, Kamalpreet became the first Indian to breach the 65m-mark in the discus throw. She has a national record against her name which she created with a throw of 66.59m at the Indian Grand Prix. At the Tokyo Olympics, Kamalpreet Kaur finished a commendable sixth in the women's discus throw final with a best attempt of 63.70m. (ANI)

