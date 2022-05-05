Sundar Raman owns 12.5 per cent in new SA T20 League; MI, CSK want to "know more"

Sundar Raman, the all-powerful former COO of IPL, is understood to have acquired a 12.5 per cent stake in a company that will be helping Cricket South Africa re-launch its ambitious franchise-based T20 league.

Raman, who was once the right-hand man of former IPL czar Lalit Modi and played a big role in conceptualising the cash-rich league back in 2008, was also N Srinivasan's (Modi's bete noire) trusted lieutenant later on as he was one of the most powerful persons among the paid employees of the BCCI.

According to a report in 'Cricbuzz', a document headlined ''MSL: Re-imagined'' was presented at a special CSA members council meeting on April 25. In it, Raman is listed as holding a 12.5% share in the company unveiled on Friday as the vehicle to drive the establishment of the tournament. ''CSA own 57.5% and broadcasters SuperSport the remaining 30%. The first edition of the as yet unnamed six-team competition is planned for January 2023.'' With Raman's active involvement in the league, it was a no-brainer that two franchises with whom he has actively worked -- Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings -- are showing active interest in knowing more about the league.

A senior BCCI official said that for any cricket board across the globe establishing a new league, it is always imperative that stake-holders check out if MI, CSK are interested or not. Obviously Sundar's involvement makes it even more interesting.

As of now, Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders also own Caribbean Premier League franchise Trinbago Knight Riders.

