Delhi Capitals score 207/3 against SRH

Delhi Capitals made 207/3 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday.

Opener David Warner top-scored for Delhi with 92 not out off 58 balls. Rovman Powell was unbeaten on 67 off 35 balls.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals in 20 overs (David Warner 92 not out, Rovman Powell not out 67; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/25).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)