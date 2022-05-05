IPL 2022: 122-run stand between Warner-Powell powers DC to 207/3 against SRH

An unbeaten 122-run stand between David Warner (92*) and Rovman Powell (67*) powered Delhi Capitals to a massive 207 for 3 in 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. It was not a day to remember for SRH's bowling attack, as it was smashed all over the park by DC batters.

Put to bat first, Delhi Capitals got off a poor start, as the opener Mandeep Singh was dismissed by pacer Bhubaneshwar Kumar after edging an outside off stump delivery, which landed in the hands of the wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran. The first over turned out to be a wicket maiden. Debutant Sean Abbott was handed the ball in the second over. He was welcomed by compatriots David Warner and Mitchell Marsh with two great boundaries. Marsh survived an LBW appeal at the end of the over. Kumar's second over also proved to be cheap, as he gave away only one run.

Pace sensation Umran Malik's first over, the fourth of the innings, proved to be really expensive. Warner got the best of the pacer, hitting him for two fours and a six in an over in which Malik gave away 21 runs, shifting the momentum to DC and pushing their rebuilding efforts to the next level. Marsh started off the next over with a bang, producing a four, before being caught and bowled by Abbott for 10 at team's score of 37. The dismissal brought captain Pant to the crease. Kartik Tyagi, making his debut for the franchise, came to deliver the sixth over. He was welcomed with two fours by Warner, who was looking in good touch. At the end of the powerplay, DC had posted a solid 50 runs on the board, though at the loss of two wickets, with Warner (31*) and Pant (2*) at the crease.

Spin was introduced to the attack in the seventh over, with SRH debutant Shreyas Gopal. Warner was looking good while Pant struggled to go big initially. With three consecutive sixes and a four in Gopal's ninth over, the southpaw ended his drought of big hits. The bowler ended up with the last laugh though as he clean bowled Pant for 26 off 16 at the end of his over, putting an end to a solid 48-run stand between him and Warner. At the end of 10 overs, the Capitals stood at 91 at the loss of three wickets, with Warner (47*) and Powell (1*) standing.

Gopal started off the second half of the innings, hit by Powell for a six over wide long-off. Soon Warner also brought his half-century, his fourth this season with a pull shot over midwicket. Powell and Warner carried on with targeting the SRH attack, with consistent strike rotation and big hits at regular intervals. Powell survived a drop attempt in the 14th over. Warner brought the 50-run stand between him and Powell with a four through the deep extra cover region on the final ball of the over. At the beginning of the 15th over, Powell survived another catch attempt by Kane Williamson at mid-off, which he capitalised well by hitting Bhubaneshwar Kumar for a six in the 16th over. The batter eventually found his groove and hit Abbott for two sixes and a four in the 17th over. Warner also continued his good touch with the bat with consistent hits and strike rotation. His four off Kumar's fourth ball of 19th over also brought an explosive 100 run partnership off just 59 balls between the duo.

Powell also brought his maiden half-century of IPL with a six off Malik's first ball of the final over. DC finished off the innings with a bang, with 70 runs in the final five overs. The final score for the Capitals read: 207/3, with Warner (92*) and Powell (67*) Kumar was the pick of the bowlers for SRH, with 1/25 in four overs. Abbott (1/47) and Gopal (1/34) also took wickets.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 207/3 (David Warner 92*, Rovman Powell 67*, Kumar 1/25) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)