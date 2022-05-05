Mandeep Singh equals Rohit Sharma's record of most ducks in IPL history

Left Menu

Mandeep Singh on Thursday equalled the record of Rohit Sharma for most ducks in the Indian Premier League history.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-05-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 21:48 IST
Mandeep Singh and Rohit Sharma (Photo: Mandeep Singh's Twitter and iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI
Mandeep Singh on Thursday equalled the record of Rohit Sharma for most ducks in the Indian Premier League history. Mandeep Singh equalled Mumbai Indians skipper for this unwanted record in match number 50 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 between Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad here at CCI-Brabourne Stadium.

In the very first over of the match, Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed DC batter Mandeep for a 5-ball duck. SRH bowler bowled a short of a good length ball that pitched outside off stump to which Mandeep threw away his bat for defence but the ball got an edge as wicket-keeper Nicholas Pooran collected a comfortable catch.

Mandeep now has been dismissed for a duck in the IPL 14 times and he has surpassed Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Piyush Chawal, Harbhajan Singh, and Parthiv Patel to register this unwanted joint-record. All the aforementioned players surpassed by Mandeep were dismissed for a duck 13 times in the IPL. India captain Rohit Sharma got out on the score of zero for the 14th time in IPL on April 21 against Chennai Super Kings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

