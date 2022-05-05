Left Menu

David Warner now has most T20 half-centuries, surpasses Chris Gayle

David Warner on Thursday scored his 89th half-century in T20 cricket, surpassing the West Indian legend Chris Gayle for most half-centuries in the shortest format of the game.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-05-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 22:22 IST
David Warner. (Photo- IPL official website). Image Credit: ANI
David Warner on Thursday scored his 89th half-century in T20 cricket, surpassing the West Indian legend Chris Gayle for most half-centuries in the shortest format of the game. The Aussie accomplished this feat during match number 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Gayle has 88 T20 half-centuries in the T20 format followed by other prolific batters like Virat Kohli (77), Aaron Finch (70) and Rohit Sharma (69). In the match, Warner played an unbeaten, entertaining and explosive knock of 92 off just 58 deliveries with 12 fours and three sixes.

Coming to DC's innings, an unbeaten 122-run stand between David Warner (92*) and Rovman Powell (67*) powered Delhi Capitals to a massive 207 for 3 in 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It was not a day to remember for SRH's bowling attack as it was smashed all over the park by DC batters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

