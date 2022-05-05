Sports News Roundup: Wild rebound to tie series vs. Blues; Rowdy Tellez, Brewers bury woeful Reds and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Jabeur advances to first WTA 100 final in Madrid in style

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur moved into the first WTA 1000 final of her career when she beat Russian qualifier Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2 6-3 at the Madrid Open on Thursday. Alexandrova held a 6-1 head-to-head record against eighth seed Jabeur but it was the Tunisian who showed flair and impeccable court coverage to get the better of the qualifier.

Rugby-Player passport forgery took place without Spain's knowledge, says independent ruling

Members of Alcobendas Rugby Club apparently tampered with travel stamps in an ineligible player's passport, without the knowledge of Spain or the player, an independent judicial committee said on Thursday after Spain's team were disqualified from the World Cup. Spain secured a World Cup berth for the first time since 1999 after finishing second in the Rugby Europe Championship but were disqualified for fielding Gavin van den Berg, who is of South African origin, in two matches in the qualifiers.

NHL Roundup: Wild rebound to tie series vs. Blues

Kirill Kaprizov had a hat trick and Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and an assist to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 6-2 victory over the visiting St. Louis Blues in Game 2 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series on Wednesday in Saint Paul, Minn. The series is now tied 1-1, with Minnesota bouncing back from a 4-0 shutout loss in Game 1. Game 3 is set for Friday in St. Louis.

Pentathlon-Olympic champion Choong vows to quit if sport ditches equestrianism

Olympic champion Joe Choong will walk away from modern pentathlon if its governing body (UIPM) pushes ahead with a controversial plan to replace horse riding with obstacle racing, the Briton told Reuters. UIPM has selected two variations of obstacle racing for testing, from more than 60 options, to replace show jumping in time for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Cricket-Essex fined after pleading guilty to charges related to racist comment

Essex have been fined 50,000 pounds ($61,835) by an independent Cricket Discipline Commission panel after the English county club pleaded guilty to two charges in relation to a racist comment made at a board meeting in 2017. Essex chairman John Faragher resigned from his role in November 2021 after the allegation that he used racist language, although he strongly denied the incident.

Analysis-Qatar scores as World Cup host but may not net long-term goals

Tucked behind Doha's $300-million Lusail Boulevard, where construction workers are toiling to transform desert into a Champs-Elysees-inspired commercial thoroughfare before the 2022 soccer World Cup, sits a sole convenience store. With the main stadium, four skyscrapers and apartments designed for some 200,000 people all in Lusail, its manager Younes waits somewhat anxiously behind his till, anticipating a rush of trade when the event finally kicks off in November.

Cycling-Carapaz looking to cement Ineos Grenadiers' domination on Giro d'Italia

Ineos Grenadiers are the favourites to continue their Giro d'Italia domination when Richard Carapaz spearheads the British team on the first grand tour of the season, which starts on Friday. The Ecuadorian rider, who won the race in 2019 while at Movistar, leads a handful of favourites in what is expected to be a tight contest in the absence of Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar and his fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic.

Tennis-Murray withdraws from Djokovic clash in Madrid due to illness

Andy Murray has withdrawn from his last-16 match against world number one Novak Djokovic at the Madrid Open on Thursday due to illness, tournament organisers said. Three-times major winner Murray was set to face Djokovic for the 37th time in a highly anticipated clash on clay at the ATP Masters 1000 event in the Spanish capital.

MLB Roundup: Rowdy Tellez, Brewers bury woeful Reds

Rowdy Tellez drove in eight runs with a grand slam, a two-run homer and a two-run double as the host Milwaukee Brewers pounded out an 18-4 victory over the free-falling Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night. Cincinnati, off to the worst start in franchise history at 3-21, has lost 19 of its last 20, including eight in a row, since beginning the season 2-2. The 12 consecutive road losses are the most since a 12-game skid in August 1945.

Cricket-English actor Fry nominated new MCC president

British actor Stephen Fry will become the next president of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), a year after he advocated for change following a racism scandal that shook English cricket. A lifelong cricket fan, Fry was only the second non-cricketing personality after the late archbishop Desmond Tutu to give the prestigious Spirit of Cricket Cowdrey Lecture in which he denounced the "shameful scandals that regularly seem to engulf the game we love".

