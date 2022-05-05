HI Sub Junior Men National C'ship Day Two: Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Punjab register wins

Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Punjab and Manipur Hockey registered wins in their respective pool matches, while Delhi Hockey and Goans Hockey played out a 1-1 draw on the second day of the 12th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2022 here on Thursday. In Pool H matches, Hockey Chandigarh defeated Hockey Madhya Pradesh 6-1, while Hockey Maharashtra eked out a narrow 3-2 win over Assam Hockey.

In the opening match of the day, Komalpreet Singh (6', 23') struck a brace, while Sharandeep Singh (27'), Fateh Singh (31'), Gurpreet Singh (43') and Captain Gurjeet Singh (51') scored a goal each for Hockey Chandigarh. Captain Raja Bhaiya Kori (48') scored Hockey Madhya Pradesh's lone goal. In the second Pool H match, Hockey Maharashtra rode on goals from Swayam Sanju Gangurde (13'), Cristiano Paul Correia (32') and Captain Pradeep Reddy (42') to register a come-from-behind win after Assam took the lead twice through Sadique Ahmed (5') and Ritik Patir (24').

In the high-scoring Pool F match, Hockey Punjab registered a monumental 25-0 win over Le Puducherry Hockey. Manpreet Singh (6', 25', 29', 36', 37', 38', 55') fired as many as seven goals and Prabhdeep Singh (14', 15', 30', 34', 35') struck five goals. Besides, Prabhjot Singh (4', 5'), Karan Singh (18', 31'), Japnit Singh (20', 33'), Lovenoor Singh (23', 24') and Pritpal Singh (47',60') scored a brace each, while Rohan Bhusan (41'), Bulandbir Singh (44') and Captain Manmeet Singh Rai (55') found the net once for Hockey Punjab. In the other match of Pool F, Delhi Hockey and Goans Hockey played out a 1-1 stalemate. Afridi gave Delhi Hockey the lead in the 10th minute but the scores were levelled by Anand Kumar (49') for Goans Hockey.

Later in the day, Manipur Hockey outplayed Hockey Himachal 12-4 in Pool D. Sorokhaibam Sanson Singh (15', 15', 38', 53') slammed four goals, Thokchom Bikramjit Singh (21', 49'), Sorenshangbam Boris Meitei (51', 52') each struck a brace, while Kshetrimayum Borish Singh (20'), Dilip Konthoujam (32'), Lisham Max Singh (37'), Shanglakpam Bidyacharan Sharma (40') scored a goal each for the winners. Hockey Himachal goals were scored by Tanish Kumar (16', 17'), Captain Harsh (44') and Satwinder Singh (48'). The last match of the second day between Hockey Rajasthan and Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu Hockey is yet to be played. (ANI)

