Left Menu

Delhi Capitals beat SRH by 21 runs

Opener David Warner top-scored for Delhi with 92 not out off 58 balls while Rovman Powell scored an unbeaten 67 off 35 balls.In response, SRH reached 186 for eight in 20 overs. Brief Scores Delhi Capitals 2073 in 20 overs David Warner 92 not out, Rovman Powell not out 67 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 125. Sunrisers Hyderabad 1868 in 20 overs Nicholas Pooran 62 Khaleel Ahmed 330.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 23:46 IST
Delhi Capitals beat SRH by 21 runs
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday. Delhi amassed 207 for three in 20 overs. Opener David Warner top-scored for Delhi with 92 not out off 58 balls while Rovman Powell scored an unbeaten 67 off 35 balls.

In response, SRH reached 186 for eight in 20 overs. Nicholas Pooran top-scored with 62 off 34 balls. Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 207/3 in 20 overs (David Warner 92 not out, Rovman Powell not out 67; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/25). Sunrisers Hyderabad: 186/8 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 62; Khaleel Ahmed 3/30).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022