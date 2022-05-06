Left Menu

French first-division clubs lost $678 million last season

Only Saint-Etienne, Rennes and Dijon which was relegated stayed in the green.The total amount lost was 140 percent higher than the total of 269 million euros 283 million lost during the 2019-20 campaign, which was called off with 10 matches left as the pandemic hit.Even though that season ended early, clubs still grossed 170 million euros 179 million from ticket sales, a total that dropped massively last season to barely 8 million euros 8.4 million.For example, Paris Saint-Germains ticket receipts fell from 38 million euros 40 million to 961,000 euros 1 million.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 06-05-2022 09:44 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 09:34 IST
French first-division clubs lost $678 million last season
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

French first-division soccer clubs lost 645 million euros ($678 million) during the coronvirus-hit 2020-21 season, the league's financial watchdog said.

The DNCG said 17 of the 20 teams in Ligue 1 lost money last season.

Match revenues took a huge hit as games were held without fans from October onward and with a limited capacity set at 5,000 before that. Only Saint-Etienne, Rennes, and Dijon — which was relegated — stayed in the green.

The total amount lost was 140 percent higher than the total of 269 million euros ($283 million) lost during the 2019-20 campaign, which was called off with 10 matches left as the pandemic hit.

Even though that season ended early, clubs still grossed 170 million euros ($179 million) from ticket sales, a total that dropped massively last season to barely 8 million euros ($8.4 million).

For example, Paris Saint-Germain's ticket receipts fell from 38 million euros ($40 million) to 961,000 euros ($1 million). Lyon fared marginally better, dropping from 35.5 million euros ($37.3 million) to 2 million euros ($2.1 million).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022