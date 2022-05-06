Soccer-Diamanti to have surgery on mystery injury ahead of A-League playoffs

Left Menu

Former Italy midfielder Alessandro Diamanti is to undergo surgery on a mystery knee injury in a desperate bid to play a part in Western United's A-League championship playoff campaign.

Former Italy midfielder Alessandro Diamanti is to undergo surgery on a mystery knee injury in a desperate bid to play a part in Western United's A-League championship playoff campaign. The 39-year-old club captain has been sidelined since late February with the knee problem and coach John Aloisi said he would have arthroscopic surgery on Saturday.

"I know the club haven't put it out there yet, but it only happened really yesterday that it was confirmed," Aloisi told reporters in Melbourne on Friday. "Because it's a bit of a mystery, we're not 100% sure and neither is the surgeon. I really feel for him because he's wanting to be out there, he's wanting to perform for the club, for himself and for his team mates and he's not able to."

Diamanti helped Western United to the playoff semi-finals in their inaugural season two years ago and the Melbourne club is in third place in the league heading into the final week of the regular season. They could still pip crosstown rivals City and Victory to the top spot in the standings, which would earn them the Premier's Plate, if they beat Adelaide United on Sunday and other results go their way.

