Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Jabeur advances to first WTA 100 final in Madrid in style; Motor racing-Miami GP has no beach and no water but plenty of buzzes and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Jabeur advances to first WTA 100 final in Madrid in style

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur moved into the first WTA 1000 final of her career when she beat Russian qualifier, Ekaterina Alexandrova, 6-2 6-3 at the Madrid Open on Thursday. Alexandrova held a 6-1 head-to-head record against eighth seed Jabeur but it was the Tunisian who showed flair and impeccable court coverage to get the better of the qualifier.

Motor racing-Miami GP has no beach and no water but plenty of buzzes

Depending on who you listen to, Sunday's Miami Grand Prix will either be a Formula One race squeezed into an NFL stadium car park or the much anticipated, inaugural event at the brand-new Miami International Autodrome. Both descriptions are true and rarely has the American phrase "Fake it until you make it" been as appropriate as for F1's debut in South Florida.

Rugby-Player passport forgery took place without Spain's knowledge, says the independent ruling

Members of Alcobendas Rugby Club apparently tampered with travel stamps in an ineligible player's passport, without the knowledge of Spain or the player, an independent judicial committee said on Thursday after Spain's team was disqualified from the World Cup. Spain secured a World Cup berth for the first time since 1999 after finishing second in the Rugby Europe Championship but was disqualified for fielding Gavin van den Berg, who is of South African origin, in two matches in the qualifiers.

Soccer-Roma to meet Feyenoord in Europa Conference League final

Tammy Abraham's first-half header earned Italian Serie A side AS Roma a place in the final of the inaugural Europa Conference League, where they will meet Dutch club Feyenoord following two tight semi-finals on Thursday. Roma edged Leicester City 1-0 to win their tie 2-1 on aggregate, while Feyenoord held home side Olympique Marseille to a scrappy 0-0 draw on the French south coast and advanced 3-2.

Soccer-Fan violence mars Marseille-Feyenoord clash

French police intervened to halt violent clashes between fans of Olympique Marseille and Feyenoord ahead of the second leg of the Europa Conference League semi-final at the Stade Velodrome on Thursday. Iron bars were used in brutal assaults and vehicles vandalized, local media reported, with police battling to keep the situation under control and using teargas to disperse the fans.

Pentathlon-Olympic champion Choong vows to quit if sport ditches equestrianism

Olympic champion Joe Choong will walk away from modern pentathlon if its governing body (UIPM) pushes ahead with a controversial plan to replace horse riding with obstacle racing, the Briton told Reuters. UIPM has selected two variations of obstacle racing for testing, from more than 60 options, to replace show jumping in time for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Soccer-Eintracht ease past 10-man West Ham into Europa League final

Eintracht Frankfurt beat 10-man West Ham United 1-0 in their Europa League semi-final second leg on Thursday to reach their first European final in 42 years with a 3-1 aggregate victory. The Germans, who last featured in a European final in 1980, will face Rangers on May 18 after the Scottish side knocked out RB Leipzig.

Tennis-Nadal digs deep like Real Madrid to set up the Alcaraz clash

Rafa Nadal saved four match points to beat Belgian David Goffin 6-3 5-7 7-6(9) in an absorbing match on Thursday to move into the Madrid Open quarter-finals and set up a mouth-watering clash with teenaged compatriot Carlos Alcaraz. Just as his beloved Real Madrid came back from the brink to reach the Champions League soccer final on Wednesday, 35-year-old Nadal found extra energy in reserve to win a lengthy tie-break.

Tennis-Murray withdraws from Djokovic clash in Madrid due to illness

Andy Murray has withdrawn from his last-16 match against world number one Novak Djokovic at the Madrid Open on Thursday due to illness, tournament organizers said. Three-times major winner Murray was set to face Djokovic for the 37th time in a highly anticipated clash on clay at the ATP Masters 1000 event in the Spanish capital.

Soccer-Chile calls for FIFA ruling on Ecuador player

The Chilean Football Federation on Thursday asked FIFA to rule on the eligibility of an Ecuador player, alleging he used a false passport and birth certificate and throwing into question the Andean side's participation in this year's World Cup. Chile said it had proof that Barcelona of Guayaquil full back Byron Castillo was born in Tumaco, Colombia, in 1995 and not in the Ecuadorean city of General Villamil Playas in 1998 as stated on his official papers.

(With inputs from agencies.)