Games-Hangzhou Asian Games postponed until 2023 - Olympic Council of Asia

The Asian Games scheduled to take place in the Chinese city of Hangzhou in September has been postponed until 2023, Randhir Singh, the acting President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), told Reuters on Friday. The 19th edition of the multi-sports Games, second in size only to the Summer Olympics, was scheduled to take place from Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2022 12:09 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 12:05 IST
Randhir Singh Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Asian Games scheduled to take place in the Chinese city of Hangzhou in September have been postponed until 2023, Randhir Singh, the acting President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), told Reuters on Friday.

The 19th edition of the multi-sport Games, second in size only to the Summer Olympics, was scheduled to take place from Sept. 10-25 in the capital of Zhejiang province, some 175 kilometers southwest of Shanghai.

No reason was immediately given for the postponement but question marks had been raised over the event taking place with Shanghai having recently been locked down because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

