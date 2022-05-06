IPL 2022: DC pacer Khaleel Ahmed reaches 100 wickets in T20 cricket

Delhi Capitals pacer Khaleel Ahmed on Thursday achieved the 100 wickets milestone in T20 cricket. Khaleel achieved this feat during the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, here at the Brabourne Stadium on Thursday.

Khaleel reached the triple-figure mark after removing SRH's Aiden Markram. Khaleel provided his team with a big breakthrough when he dismissed well-set batter Aiden Markram. Coming to the match, brilliant unbeaten half-centuries by David Warner and Rovman Powell were backed by a clinical performance from Delhi Capitals bowlers as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs.

Chasing a huge target of 208 runs, Sunrisers Hyderabad could score 186 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 8 wickets. For Delhi, Khaleel Ahmed took three wickets while Shardul Thakur took two wickets. This was Delhi's fifth win in 10 matches. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad slipped to sixth place. This was DC's 5th win in IPL 2022 while SRH fell to their 5th loss of the season, both teams have played 10 games and now have 10 points each. The Rishabh Pant-led team has now moved to 5th on the points table, as they have better NRR (Net Run Rate) in comparison to SRH. (ANI)

