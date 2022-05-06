Soccer-Leipzig's season not so super after Europa League exit

Just weeks ago RB Leipzig were basking in the glow of their impressive turnaround under coach Domenico Tedesco but with Thursday's Europa League exit to Rangers coming on the heels of two straight league losses their season is at risk of imploding. Tedesco took over in December with last season's Bundesliga runners-up languishing in 11th place. He launched a 15-game unbeaten run that carried them up the table, into the German Cup final and the last four of the Europa League.

Two consecutive Bundesliga defeats, however, saw storm clouds gather as they dropped out of the Champions League spots with two games left. Thursday's 3-1 defeat in Glasgow then saw them exit the Europa League 3-2 on aggregate to end their hopes of European glory.

Leipzig face Freiburg in the German Cup final on May 21, the team that have moved into fourth place in the Bundesliga, a point ahead of them. Tedesco had said days ago that even if his team lost all their remaining matches it would still have been a "super, super season".

Few in Leipzig would now agree. "Obviously the atmosphere is negative now because we won't be going to Seville for the final," Tedesco said. "We can be disappointed but from now we will be looking at the Augsburg game, as difficult as this might be.

"We are looking forward to the last two Bundesliga games and see what can still happen, and then obviously the German Cup final as a season highlight, which we hope to decide in our favour." Leipzig face Augsburg on Sunday in the Bundesliga knowing they need a victory to stay in the hunt for a top-four spot and a place in next season's Champions League.

"We are athletes and we now still have two remaining important matches in the Bundesliga, even if Champions League qualification is no longer in our own hands," Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff said. "The only positive thing is that we also have the Cup final."

