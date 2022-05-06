Soccer-Arsenal manager Arteta signs new deal until 2025

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2025, the Premier League side said on Friday.

"I'm excited, grateful and really, really happy today," said Arteta, whose current deal was set to expire at the end of next season. "We want to take the club to the next level and to compete really with the top teams."

