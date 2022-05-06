JCI honours Nehal for creating Cricket's World Record of 578 runs

LUDHIANA, India, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JCI is known for recognizing and honoring young talent in different area. On 5th May, JCI (Ludhiana) honored ex U19 Indian cricketer Nehal Wadhera who has become talk of the nation by creating a few world records in the last week.

Merely seven months back, Nehal Wadhera was named the highest ever scorer in the 26 year history of India's JP Atray Memorial national ODI tournament. That day, he had surpassed Lalit Yadav's 168 & Shikhar Dhawan's 161. Now, on April 27, 2022 his batting magic touched a new high. In the ongoing test format, Punjab State U-23 tournament semifinals, Punjab's swashbuckling southpaw captain scored elegant 578 in 414 balls with 468 minutes of stay at the crease against Bathinda at Ludhiana. Ludhiana declared at 880 for 6. This score is the third highest in the world in general but the highest in the world in professional cricket in any format. Skipper Wadhera hit 37 sixes, another record. Wadhera also achieved the fastest 200, 300, 400 and 500 runs scored at any level of recognised cricket in India. Also, he took an important wicket of Uday Saharan, former U-19 India player. This match took place at a ground with approx. 70 meter boundary line & he was hitting sixes at his own will. Earlier, Brian Lara was holding record for the highest individual score in first-class cricket, with 501 not out for Warwickshire against Durham at Edgbaston in 1994. This score included 72 boundaries (10 sixes, 62 fours). So, with Nehal's 79 boundaries, not only is this record broken but he also has second highest 6s to his credit in cricket history. For IPL scouts, watching this innings would have been a feast. India's B Nimbalkar held highest individual score of 443 not out. Sir Don Bradman's highest score in domestic cricket is 452 not out. When it comes to bowling, he can bowl both off break & leg break, both with ease. ''I never had any record in mind. I just played freely. It just happened. You cannot plan to hit 500 plus runs in one innings. It just happens with the flow,'' Nehal told the media. Nehal was not selected in this ongoing IPL season. Although he was a part of the Punjab's Mushtaq Ali Squad but didn't get a chance in playing 11; so he didn't have national T-20 stats to show. However, today's number & speed of boundaries would put any T-20 stats to eclipse. A former India U-19 player, Wadhera had struck two half-centuries, including 82 on his junior international debut during India's tour to Sri Lanka in July 2018.

''I have learnt a lot from coaches like Mr. Rahul Dravid, Mr. Hrishikesh Kanitkar & Vikram Rathore Sir. I believe my time will also come and I will be picked up at the auction. I just have to play well and stay consistent. The stint that I had with Rajasthan Royals during the trials helped me a lot. I got a lot of input from RR coach Kumar Sangakkara, which has bettered my stroke play and helped in my approach to a match. I will work hard at every level that I get a chance to play. Now immediate next goal is winning Ranji for Punjab which is long overdue since 1991-92,'' the 21-year-old said. As a part of the Punjab Ranji team, he is expected to play well in up-coming Ranji matches starting June 4, 2022.

His father Kamal Wadhera is the founder of a popular Indian edtech company TCYonline which prepares students for competitive exams. Nehal says, ''All my life, in my family, I've been hearing terms like Analytics, Adaptive preparation, Simulated drills etc. I think somewhere deep inside these have definitely helped me in seeing situations objectively.'' A score of the magnitude of 578 in 414 balls i.e an average of 139 is unheard of in long format of cricket history in the world. It's worth mentioning that the most competitive cricket in the world is played in India.

