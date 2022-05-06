Left Menu

Nobody is tough, everybody is beatable: P V Sindhu

I cant say that one person is toughest opponent and she is unbeatable, everybody is beatable. Recalling the times when everything was shut due to COVID-19 ahead of Olympics, Sindhu said that those were a bit of hard times.Because of the pandemic it had to get postponed.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 06-05-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 16:37 IST
Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu says she can't pick her toughest opponent in the international circuit as all are of the same standard and one has to be always alert irrespective of the world ranking of the player.

''I feel nobody is tough and at the same time, anybody is beatable,'' she said during an interaction at the ongoing Goa Fest 2022 on Friday.

''Right now everybody is of same standards, you can't think that a higher ranking player will be hard or not beatable and at the same time when you are playing with the low ranking player, you can't expect that it is going to be an easy win. ''So you have to give your hundred percent, no matter what. I can't say that one person is toughest opponent and she is unbeatable, everybody is beatable.'' Recalling the times when everything was shut due to COVID-19 ahead of Olympics, Sindhu said that those were ''a bit of hard times''.

''Because of the pandemic it had to get postponed. It was just couple of months away. It was a bit sad. We were waiting for this for four years,'' she said. Sindhu said that even after going to the Olympics it was hard because players were being tested every day.

''Imagine you have come to semi final and you are tested positive. That would have been worst,'' she said. ''Thankfully, everything went well and I came back with a bronze.'' Sindhu said the break during the pandemic gave her ample time to work on her skills.

''I would say it has helped me because I had much more time to learn lot of skill and improve my game. I think, that really helped me in Tokyo,'' she signed off.

