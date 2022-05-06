Left Menu

Soccer-Roma offers free final tickets to 166 fans who attended Bodo humiliation

AS Roma are offering the 166 fans who were present at the 6-1 humiliating defeat by Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in the group stage free tickets for the Europa Conference League final, the Serie A club said on Friday. "The club decided to thank the 166 season ticket holders present at the 21 October match in the guest sector of the Aspmyra Stadion in Bodo by granting them - free of charge - a ticket to the final," Roma said in a statement.

In the third round of the group stage, Roma had become the first team managed by Jose Mourinho to concede six goals in a game. Roma will meet Feyenoord in Tirana on May 25 after beating Leicester City 1-0 on Thursday in their semi-final return leg, for a 2-1 aggregate victory.

