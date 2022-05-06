Left Menu

Gokulam Kerala on verge of defending I-League title, face Rajasthan United

Just four points away from defending their title, Gokulam Kerala FC face Rajasthan United in an I-League championships round match here on Saturday.Gokulam, who are on an all-time record of 20-match unbeaten streak, can even seal the title on Saturday with a win over Rajasthan United if Mohammedan Sporting fail to win their match against Churchill Brothers on Friday evening.With just three games to go, only a colossal collapse would deny the Malabarians and coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese their second I-League triumph.Gokulam have been class apart this season.

PTI | Naihati | Updated: 06-05-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 18:24 IST
Gokulam Kerala on verge of defending I-League title, face Rajasthan United
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Just four points away from defending their title, Gokulam Kerala FC face Rajasthan United in an I-League championships round match here on Saturday.

Gokulam, who are on an all-time record of 20-match unbeaten streak, can even seal the title on Saturday with a win over Rajasthan United if Mohammedan Sporting fail to win their match against Churchill Brothers on Friday evening.

With just three games to go, only a colossal collapse would deny the Malabarians and coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese their second I-League triumph.

Gokulam has been a class apart this season. Although it was Mohammedan Sporting who made the better start by retaining top spot until Gameweek 10, Gokulam were always hot on their heels, getting better and better as the season progressed. Mohammedan Sporting lost steam heading into the championship stage. They have won just two of their last six games, which has diminished their hopes of a maiden I-League title.

Annese's Gokulam, on the other hand, has emerged victorious in seven of the last eight. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Churchill Brothers last Saturday but responded in commanding fashion with a 4-0 thrashing of NEROCA three days later, that too without top-scorer Luka Majcen.

Now, only four points separate the Malabarians from becoming the first-ever club in the I-League era to successfully defend their title. Should they maintain their unbeaten run in the remaining three games, they could also become the first-ever invincible champions in NFL/I-League history.

There are more reasons for Gokulam Kerala fans to be excited about this season as the club is set to make its debut at the continental stage, featuring in the AFC Cup group stage in Kolkata later this month. The Malabarians will be up against fellow Indian side ATK Mohun Bagan, Bangladeshi champions Bashundhara Kings and Maldivian champions Maziya. For coach Annese and his men, winning the league would be the perfect way to prepare for the Asian challenge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022