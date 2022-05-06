Gokulam Kerala on verge of defending I-League title, face Rajasthan United

Just four points away from defending their title, Gokulam Kerala FC face Rajasthan United in an I-League championships round match here on Saturday.

Gokulam, who are on an all-time record of 20-match unbeaten streak, can even seal the title on Saturday with a win over Rajasthan United if Mohammedan Sporting fail to win their match against Churchill Brothers on Friday evening.

With just three games to go, only a colossal collapse would deny the Malabarians and coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese their second I-League triumph.

Gokulam has been a class apart this season. Although it was Mohammedan Sporting who made the better start by retaining top spot until Gameweek 10, Gokulam were always hot on their heels, getting better and better as the season progressed. Mohammedan Sporting lost steam heading into the championship stage. They have won just two of their last six games, which has diminished their hopes of a maiden I-League title.

Annese's Gokulam, on the other hand, has emerged victorious in seven of the last eight. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Churchill Brothers last Saturday but responded in commanding fashion with a 4-0 thrashing of NEROCA three days later, that too without top-scorer Luka Majcen.

Now, only four points separate the Malabarians from becoming the first-ever club in the I-League era to successfully defend their title. Should they maintain their unbeaten run in the remaining three games, they could also become the first-ever invincible champions in NFL/I-League history.

There are more reasons for Gokulam Kerala fans to be excited about this season as the club is set to make its debut at the continental stage, featuring in the AFC Cup group stage in Kolkata later this month. The Malabarians will be up against fellow Indian side ATK Mohun Bagan, Bangladeshi champions Bashundhara Kings and Maldivian champions Maziya. For coach Annese and his men, winning the league would be the perfect way to prepare for the Asian challenge.

