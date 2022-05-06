Kerala Blasters FC defender Marko Leskovic signs contract extension

Kerala Blasters FC, on Thursday, announced the contract extension of their defender Marko Leskovic. The Croatian, who joined the club from GNK Dinamo Zagreb (Dinamo Zagreb) last season has put pen to paper and is set to stay at the club until 2024.

"I'm excited to continue my stay with Kerala Blasters. We reached so far into the game last season, this season's motive would be to win that cup under the guidance of our head coach," said Marko Leskovic in a statement. The 31-year-old started his professional career in 2009 with the youth team of NK Osijek. He made his first-team debut in 2011, and went on to make 56 appearances for the Croatian first division club. He scored 5 goals during this time. In 2013, he was transferred to HNK Rijeka on a four-year contract.

Leskovic made 41 appearances for the club and in July 2016, he was transferred to Dinamo Zagreb. Prior to signing with the Blasters in 2021, Leskovic spent 6 months at NK Lokomotiva on loan from Dinamo Zagreb. Last season, he made 21 appearances for the Blasters, registering 38 tackles and 37 interceptions in his maiden Indian Super League. "I'm happy we reached an agreement with Marko. He is one of the best players around the league and it's great that we were able to keep consistency and extend his stay in Kerala for at least the next two years," said Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director, KBFC.

Leskovic has represented his country at all youth national levels from U18 to U21. He made his debut for the Croatian Senior National Team against Argentina in 2014. The versatile Croatian player has experience operating as a center-back, left-back and defensive midfielder. (ANI)

