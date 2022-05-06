Left Menu

Vedika wins bronze in women's 10m air pistol at Deaflympics

India won its third shooting medal at the ongoing 24th Deaflympics at Caxias do Sul, Brazil, with Vedika Sharma clinching a bronze in the womens 10m air Pistol event.Vedika shot 207.2 in the finals to finish behind Chinese Taipeis Kao Ya-Ju, who won silver with a score of 232 on day four of competitions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2022 19:06 IST
India won its third shooting medal at the ongoing 24th Deaflympics at Caxias do Sul, Brazil, with Vedika Sharma clinching a bronze in the women's 10m air Pistol event.

Vedika shot 207.2 in the finals to finish behind Chinese Taipei's Kao Ya-Ju, who won silver with a score of 232 on day four of competitions. Ukraine's Inna Afonchenko won gold with final tally of 236.3 at the end of the 24-shot eight-woman final.

Dhanush Srikanth had won gold and Shourya Saini bronze in the men's 10m air rifle competition on day three to give India its first two shooting medals of the Deaflympics. With the mixed team gold in badminton, India now has four medals in the Games and is in eighth place in the standings.

The final of the women's 10m air pistol event saw two Indian competitors with Pranjali Dhumal, who had qualified ahead of Vedika, finishing fourth to narrowly miss out on a medal. Pranjali had topped the qualification round with a score of 561 while Vedika had grabbed the eighth and final qualifying spot with a round of 538.

In the women's 10m air rifle, two Indians again made it to the final round but a medal eluded them. Priyesha Deshmukh finished fourth in the finals with a score of 203.4 while Natasha Joshi was seventh with 141.1. They had qualified in the same individual positions with scores of 618.9 and 617.6 respectively in the 60-shot qualification round.

India has sent 10 shooters in its 65-strong contingent for the Brazil Deaflympics. It is its largest and youngest ever squad and will be participating in 11 sporting disciplines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

