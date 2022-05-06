Left Menu

6 para athletes included in TOPS core list, MOC approves Jhajharia's proposal to train abroad

The Sports Authority of Indias Mission Olympic Cell has included six para athletes to the core team of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme TOPS, besides approving Paralympic gold medallist Devendra Jhajharias proposal to train in Finland.The six para-athletes who were included in the core list are Dharambir Mens Club Throw - F51, Someswara Rao Mens Long Jump - T64, Manasi Joshi Badminton - SL3, Nithya Sre Badminton - SH6, Mandeep Kaur Badminton - SL3 and Manisha Ramdass Badminton - SU5.

6 para athletes included in TOPS core list, MOC approves Jhajharia's proposal to train abroad
The Sports Authority of India's Mission Olympic Cell has included six para athletes to the core team of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), besides approving Paralympic gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia's proposal to train in Finland.

The six para-athletes who were included in the core list are Dharambir (Men's Club Throw - F51), Someswara Rao (Men's Long Jump - T64), Manasi Joshi (Badminton - SL3), Nithya Sre (Badminton - SH6), Mandeep Kaur (Badminton - SL3) and Manisha Ramdass (Badminton - SU5). During its 74th meeting held recently, the MOC also approved 38 days training camp for para javelin thrower Jhajharia and his strength and conditioning coach Lakshay Batra. Jhajharia will train in Kuortane Olympic Training Centre, which has one of the best training facilities in Europe, particularly for javelin throwers. According to a SAI statement, the international training camp will cost the government approximately Rs 11.5 lakh.

