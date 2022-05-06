Odisha Police beat Sirvodem SC 2-1, India Arrows beat Hans Women 2-0

Odisha Police edged past Sirvodem SC 2-1 in their Indian Women's League football clash at the Capital Ground here on Friday.

Sarojini Tirkey gave the local side the lead in the 18th minute before Shibani Mundari made it 2-0 in the 75th minute off an assist from substitute Sasmita Ekka.

Defender Femina Raj Valappil pulled one back for Sirvodem in the 85th minute.

In another match of the day played at 7th Battalion Ground, Indian Arrows registered a 2-0 win over Hans Women FC.

The All India Football Federation's developmental side took an early lead through Apurna Narzary in the 10th minute before skipper Naorem Priyangka Devi doubled the lead in the 23rd minute.

Hans Women goalkeeper Namrata Kaur had a busy day in office, but managed to keep her lines clear in the second half.

The win kept the Indian Arrows in the top half of the IWL points table.

