Left Menu

Cricket-Stokes smashes County Championship record 17 sixes in an innings

Ben Stokes livened up the County Championship a week after being appointed England's new test captain when he smashed 161 off 88 balls for Durham against Worcestershire on Friday in an innings that included a record 17 sixes.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 21:04 IST
Cricket-Stokes smashes County Championship record 17 sixes in an innings

Ben Stokes livened up the County Championship a week after being appointed England's new test captain when he smashed 161 off 88 balls for Durham against Worcestershire on Friday in an innings that included a record 17 sixes. The record for most sixes in a County Championship innings was previously shared by Andrew Symonds and Graham Napier, who both hit 16 in 1995 and 2011, respectively.

Stokes, who took over from Joe Root as England captain, notched up his ton in just 64 deliveries with a massive six that sailed into the stands. The all-rounder bludgeoned 18-year-old Josh Baker for 34 runs in an over which included five sixes and a boundary -- the second time in his county career he had cleared the rope in five consecutive deliveries.

He was eventually caught in the deep going for his 18th six, finding the fielder a couple of metres inside the rope. Durham posted 580-6 before they declared. Stokes will start his stint as test captain when New Zealand tour England next month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022