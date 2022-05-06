Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Thanks, Mom, for not throwing out my baseball cards

Like most moms, mine had many wonderful qualities. Among the feats that made her a standout: She never threw out my baseball cards. I began collecting them around the age of 12 in the mid-1960s, picking up packs after school for a nickel each at a local drug store in West Orange, New Jersey, where I grew up. I can still smell the thin pink wafers of bubble gum that came inside each pack and contributed to countless cavities.

Horse racing-Absent Baffert, Kentucky Derby aims to shine through the clouds

The 148th Kentucky Derby might be remembered as much for the talent on the track as the trainer absent from the sidelines as Saturday's first leg of the Triple Crown goes off without one of racing's most recognizable figures. Bob Baffert, whose horses have won the Kentucky Derby six times, was suspended after last year's winner, Medina Spirit, tested positive for a banned substance and was stripped of the title.

MLB roundup: Mets stun Phils with 7-run ninth

Francisco Lindor and Starling Marte homered and the New York Mets scored seven runs in the ninth inning to rally past the host Philadelphia Phillies 8-7 on Thursday. Brandon Nimmo ripped a two-run single with two outs in the top of the ninth to tie the game at 7 before Marte delivered the winning RBI double one batter later.

Soccer-Arsenal manager Arteta signs new deal until 2025

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has signed a new contract that will keep him at the London club until 2025, the Premier League side said on Friday. Arteta took over from Unai Emery in December 2019 and his previous deal was set to expire at the end of next season.

Hangzhou Asian Games postponed until 2023 over COVID

The Asian Games scheduled to take place in the Chinese city of Hangzhou in September have been postponed until 2023 because of the COVID-19 situation, the governing Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said on Friday. The 19th edition of the multi-sports Games, second in size only to the Summer Olympics, was scheduled to take place from Sept. 10-25 in the capital of Zhejiang province, some 175 kilometres southwest of China's financial centre Shanghai.

Cycling-Van der Poel sprints to victory to win first stage of Giro d'Italia

Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Fenix won the first stage of the Giro d'Italia on Friday, beating Biniam Girmay on the final sprint to claim victory on the a 195-km flat ride from Budapest to Visegrad. In a stage marred by crashes, Dutchman Van der Poel was neck-and-neck with Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert's Girmay but timed his attack to perfection to cross the line first with a time of four hours, 35 minutes and 28 seconds to take the Maglia Rosa.

Tennis-Djokovic beats Hurkacz to reach semi-finals in Madrid

World number one Novak Djokovic eased past Hubert Hurkacz with a routine 6-3 6-4 victory on Friday to advance to the Madrid Open semi-finals, as he bids for a fourth title in the Spanish capital. Djokovic looked much more like his usual self at the Manolo Santana Stadium on a sunny day in Madrid as he continued to work his way back towards top form ahead of the French Open, which begins later this month.

Soccer-Chelsea takeover has affected squad and results, says Tuchel

The sanctions on Chelsea and the Premier League club's takeover have had an impact on the dressing room which led to a slump in form but the situation cannot be used as an excuse for poor results, manager Thomas Tuchel said on Friday. Chelsea were put up for sale by owner Roman Abramovich following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and before sanctions were imposed on him by the British government. Tuchel said he has been told the club has a preferred bidder but did not name them.

Tennis-Six players banned after Spanish courts find them guilty of match-fixing

Six players have received lengthy bans from tennis after Spanish courts found them guilty of match fixing and convicted them on criminal charges, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Friday. The ITIA said the players were convicted in Spain as part of a wider case involving organised crime and they have been handed bans ranging from seven years to more than 22 years.

Tennis-Advantage Alcaraz in Madrid Open quarter-final, says Nadal

Rafa Nadal said he will be the underdog when the 21-times Grand Slam champion faces teenager Carlos Alcaraz on Friday in a battle between the Spaniards in the Madrid Open quarter-finals. Australian Open champion Nadal is playing his first tournament since picking up a rib injury at Indian Wells in March and expects a "very tough" test against the 19-year-old.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)