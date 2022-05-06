MI beat GT by 5 runs

Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Titans by five runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Invited to bat, MI made 177 for 6 and then restricted the Titans to 172 for 5 to win the match.

Ishan Kishan top-scored for MI with a 29-ball 45 while captain Rohit Sharma and Tim David contributed 43 and 44 not out respectively.

In Titans' run chase, Wriddhiman Saha top-scored with a 55 off 40 balls while Shubman Gill made 52 off 36 balls.

For MI, Murugan Ashwin took two wickets for 29 runs while Kieron Pollard got one.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians: 177 for 6 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 45, Rohit Sharma 43, Tim David 44 not out; Rashid Khan 2/24). Gujarat Titans: 172 for 5 in 20 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 55, Shubman Gill 52, Murugan Ashwin 2/29).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)