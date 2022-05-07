Awesome we got over the line: Daniel Sams on conceding just 3 runs in last over

Australian pacer Daniel Sams, who conceded just three runs in a dramatic last over to help Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Titans by five runs, said he stuck to his slower deliveries and it was an ''awesome'' feeling to finally take his team over the line.

Gujarat Titans needed nine runs from the last over bowled by Sams but they could score just three to lose the match.

''Awesome we got over the line, it went back and forward. 9 runs off 6 balls made me feel I have nothing to lose and the odds are in the batter's favour,'' Sams said after the match. ''I got a few wide balls in the tramline and managed to execute it well. My intent was to stick to the best balls I could bowl, the slower one is the ball I go back to and it paid off.'' Mumbai were already out of reckoning for a play-offs berth and Sams said his side did not have the start they wanted in this IPL.

''After the eight losses, we looked at it as a mini-IPL with six games. We are trying to show what we can do and were able to pull it off which helps our confidence,'' said Sams.

MI captain Rohit Sharma praised his bowlers for pulling off the win.

''It was tight towards the back end, very satisfying as we were looking for this. Luck had to turn in to our favour, we will take this with both hands,'' said Rohit. ''We were 15-20 short (while batting), they bowled well. Tim David played really well. Dew came in, good pitch and lightning outfield meant things were in their favour, credit to our bowlers who finished the job.

''The boys pulled it off, which is great. We wanted to take one game at a time, we know we have not played our best cricket, but that happens.'' About the team strategy during the Titans' run chase, Rohit said, ''Lots of factors need to be considered on bowling changes, I felt they like pace coming on to the bat, so we wanted to take that off.

''Lot of credit to the bowlers at the back end. They did a fantastic job by putting pressure and pull it back to 170, as they (MI) were on the way to 200.'' On Daniel Sams who conceded just three runs in the last over to seal the match in MI's favour, Rohit said, ''He was under the pump in a couple of games, but I have seen him for Australia and in the BBL, he has a lot of skill. It was not easy to defend nine runs.'' Titans captain Hardik Pandya said the two run-outs (of himself and Rahul Tewatia) cost his side the game.

''On any day, we'd take nine runs off the last over. The two run-outs cost us the game. I think batters let us down,'' he said. ''In T20s, you can't lose back to back games. No blame games as we have cleared such games. We have made rookie mistakes which cost us this one. ''We played good cricket for 19.2 overs in our innings, one or two hits would have made a difference. We should not have let it come down to the last over.'' PTI PDS PDS ATK ATK

