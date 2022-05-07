Soccer-Chelsea confirm terms agreed Boehly-led consortium to buy club
Chelsea Football Club said it had agreed terms with a consortium led by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and backed by Clearlake Capital over the acquisition of the English Premier League soccer team.
"The sale is expected to complete in late May subject to all necessary regulatory approvals. More details will be provided at that time," the club said in a statement.
