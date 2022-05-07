IPL 2022: MI skipper Rohit Sharma calls 5-run win over table-toppers GT 'very satisfying'

After registering the second win of the IPL 2022 on Friday, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma called the victory against Gujarat Titans 'very satisfying' and reckoned they were 15-20 runs short. Two-wicket haul by Murugan Ashwin and top knocks from Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Tim David helped Mumbai Indians score a 5-run win over Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium here on Friday.

The collective bowling effort from Mumbai Indians put the strong batting efforts of Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha to vain as Gujarat could not capitalize on their opening partnership in the tight contest that was settled in the last over. "It was pretty tight towards the back end. Very satisfying, something we were looking for all this while. Luck has to turn at some stage, we'll take that win with both hands. Credit to everyone. We were 15-20 runs short. The way we started, we got stuck in the middle. They bowled well in that situation," said Rohit Sharma in a post-match presentation.

Following the win, Rohit Sharma lauded Tim David who smashed a stunning 44* off 21 balls to help Mumbai post 177 for six. "Tim David finished things really well. We knew it would be tough, but we held our nerves and that was good to see. A lot depends on how the game is going, who's bowling well on the day. Luckily I had few resources so I could change-up. They bowled slower balls and it was difficult to hit. We wanted to do the same. We did that pretty well, it was a great effort from the bowling unit," said Sharma.

Rohit also praised Daniel Sams, who conceded only three runs in the final nail-biting over. With the Titans needing six runs off the last two balls, Sams bowled two slower deliveries and fooled Miller, so that the batter couldn't hit any shot. "We didn't want to look too far ahead. Even today, we didn't play our best cricket, a lot of credit to the bowlers at the back-end. It's important to back the skills you have. Sams was under the pump in a couple of games but I know the quality he has. It's important to back those guys. We are trying to maintain the same squad how much ever possible. Daniel Sams was brilliant," he added.

Gujarat have played 10 matches so far, winning eight and losing two. On the other hand, MI are currently 10th on the table and have no chance to make the playoffs. (ANI)

