Left Menu

Monaco wins 8th straight game to move into second place

Second spot secures automatic qualification for next seasons Champions League, and there are two rounds remaining after this weekend.Tchouamni scored his first from just outside the penalty area in the 42nd minute, after being set up by Monacos 21-goal top scorer Wissam Ben Yedder and shooting past goalkeeper Lo Jardim.English midfielder Angel Gomes equalized midway through the second half for 10th-placed Lille, last seasons champion.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 07-05-2022 09:18 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 09:18 IST
Monaco wins 8th straight game to move into second place
  • Country:
  • France

France midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni scored twice as Monaco won at Lille 2-1 to notch an eighth straight win and move up to second place in the French league.

Monaco is level on points with Marseille but leads on goal difference ahead of Marseille's game at Lorient on Sunday. Second spot secures automatic qualification for next season's Champions League, and there are two rounds remaining after this weekend.

Tchouaméni scored his first from just outside the penalty area in the 42nd minute, after being set up by Monaco's 21-goal top scorer Wissam Ben Yedder and shooting past goalkeeper Léo Jardim.

English midfielder Angel Gomes equalized midway through the second half for 10th-placed Lille, last season's champion. Tchouaméni netted again with a long-distance strike from 25 meters in the 75th after Brazilian Caio Henrique teed him up.

Monaco has not looked back since dominating Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 at home in March, and the mid-season hiring of coach Philippe Clement to replace Niko Kovac looks like paying off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boarding to passengers

DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boardi...

 India
2
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
3
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada
4
Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022