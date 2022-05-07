Left Menu

Levante scores late to beat Sociedad in Spanish league

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 07-05-2022 09:21 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 09:21 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

Gonzalo Melero converted a 90th-minute penalty kick as Levante defeated Real Sociedad 2-1 to keep alive its chances of escaping relegation in the Spanish league.

The victory lifted Levante from last place and left the Valencia club three points from safety ahead of the weekend matches.

The loss hurt Sociedad's chances of qualifying for the Champions League as it stayed in sixth place, five points behind Atlético Madrid in the fourth and final qualification spot. It was the fourth consecutive winless match for the Basque Country club. Jorge Miramón opened the scoring for the hosts in the 53rd and David Silva equalized for Sociedad in the 66th.

