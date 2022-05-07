Left Menu

Golf-Norman 'disappointed' as Open organisers refuse to alter entry rules

Two-time winner Greg Norman has said he is "disappointed" at reports his request to play in the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews in July has been turned down by organisers.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2022 09:43 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 09:31 IST
Golf-Norman 'disappointed' as Open organisers refuse to alter entry rules
Representative Image

Two-time winner Greg Norman has said he is "disappointed" at reports his request to play in the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews in July has been turned down by organisers. Australian Golf Digest reported on Saturday that a spokesperson for the R&A, who organise the tournament, said the body would not alter their stance on entry requirements for previous winners to accommodate Norman.

Former champions must be 60 years of age or under or have won the title in the last 10 years to earn an exemption. "I'm disappointed with their decision, particularly given it is the 150th Open," Norman told Australian Golf Digest.

"I have been a staunch proponent of the R&A since 1977 and a proud Champion Golfer of the Year - twice." Norman, who won the Open in 1986 and 1993, is 67 but revealed last month he intended to come out of retirement to play at the Open in what would have been his first appearance at a major championship in more than a decade.

The Australian recently returned to prominence as the frontman for Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Investments, who are due to launch the LIV Golf Invitational Series next month. The new series, which boasts significantly enhanced prize funds, is threatening to upend golf's established order by creating a schism between senior players and the major tours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boarding to passengers

DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boardi...

 India
2
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
3
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada
4
Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022