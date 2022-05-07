Tvesa lands two birdies on back nine to make the cut in Spain

Indian golfer Tvesa Malik pulled herself out of a tough situation with two birdies and seven pars on the back nine to squeeze inside the cut line at the Comunidad de Madrid Ladies Open.

Tvesa, who has been trying to find her rhythm in 2022, shot 1-under 71 and at even par 144 for two days she is T-56 and right on the cutline.

The other two Indian players in the fray, Vani Kapoor and Amandeep Drall, who flew in from Australia for the week, missed the cut. Vani, who shot 72-73 missed the cut by one shot, while Amandeep had a rough week with 77-76. The cut fell at even par and 64 players made it to the next round.

Finland’s Tiia Koivisto holds a one-stroke lead on 10-under-par at the halfway stage. The 28-year-old fired a six-under-par 66 to take control.

Tvesa, who has been having middling finishes this year, had a double bogey on the first day and she had another one the second day. While she had just one birdie on the first, she had three on the second day.

Vani had a birdie on first and then two bogeys on second and 18th in her round of 73. The bogey on 18th proved costly for the Indian.

Linn Grant of Sweden, who is second on the Race to Costa del Sol and the leading LET Rookie after winning the Joburg Open, shot a course-record seven-under-par 65 to share second spot with Spanish amateur Cateyana Fernandez, who carded a 67.

Another promising Spaniard, Ana Pelaez, lies in fourth position on eight-under-par, while her compatriot Carmen Alonso shares fifth with Agathe Sauzon of France and Pia Babnik of Slovenia.

Grant, who has Swedish DJ ''Kaaze'' acting as her caddie, carded eight birdies and a solitary bogey. This is her third LET tournament of the year and her first since South Africa.

