Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea confirm terms agreed Boehly-led consortium to buy club; Motor racing-F1 owners Liberty Media to buy Las Vegas land for $240 million and more

Motor racing-F1 owners Liberty Media to buy Las Vegas land for $240 million

Formula One's commercial rights holders Liberty Media are buying a plot of land in Las Vegas for $240 million to locate the pit and paddock complex for a grand prix next year, they said on Friday. The floodlit race, to be held on a Saturday, will be the third U.S. round on the calendar after Austin and Miami.

Soccer-Chelsea confirm terms agreed Boehly-led consortium to buy club

Chelsea Football Club has confirmed that terms have been agreed with a consortium led by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and backed by Clearlake Capital over the acquisition of the English Premier League soccer team. The Stamford Bridge-based outfit announced the 4.25 billion pound ($5.2 billion) deal for the reigning European champions in a statement issued in the early hours of Saturday, subject to receiving the required approvals.

MLB roundup: Mets stun Phils with 7-run ninth

Francisco Lindor and Starling Marte homered and the New York Mets scored seven runs in the ninth inning to rally past the host Philadelphia Phillies 8-7 on Thursday. Brandon Nimmo ripped a two-run single with two outs in the top of the ninth to tie the game at 7 before Marte delivered the winning RBI double one batter later.

Motor racing-McLaren say they are not for sale as Audi seek to enter F1

McLaren have had talks with Audi but are not for sale, team boss Zak Brown said on Friday in response to Volkswagen's announcement that its Audi and Porsche brands would be entering Formula One. A source told Reuters in March that Audi was ready to offer around 500 million euros ($527.55 million) for McLaren as a means to enter.

Motor Racing-Drivers raise concerns over 'bumpy' Miami track

Lando Norris and Sergio Perez have criticised the track at the first Miami Grand Prix after several drivers struggled with the surface in the opening practice sessions. McLaren's Norris took P6 after Friday's second session but was far from happy with race conditions.

Golf - Norman 'disappointed' as Open organisers refuse to alter entry rules

Two-time winner Greg Norman has said he is "disappointed" at reports his request to play in the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews in July has been turned down by organisers. Australian Golf Digest reported on Saturday that a spokesperson for the R&A, who organise the tournament, said the body would not alter their stance on entry requirements for previous winners to accommodate Norman.

Mixed Martial Arts-Oliveira stripped of UFC lightweight title after weight miss

Charles Oliveira has been stripped of the UFC lightweight title after missing weight ahead of his title fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 in Phoenix on Saturday. The 32-year-old Brazilian made repeated attempts to hit the 155-pound mark but came in half a pound over the lightweight limit, with the UFC subsequently announcing that the title would be vacated and that Oliveira would not be eligible to reclaim the title with a win on Saturday.

Tennis-Alcaraz upsets idol Nadal to set up semi-final date with Djokovic in Madrid

Teenager Carlos Alcaraz prevailed 6-2 1-6 6-3 over Rafa Nadal in a Spanish clash of the generations at the Madrid Open on Friday, claiming his first victory over his idol and setting up a semi-final showdown with world number one Novak Djokovic. In a topsy-turvy contest at the Manolo Santana Stadium, Alcaraz weathered an ankle injury to produce a statement performance to become the first Spanish player to beat Nadal since Fernando Verdasco at the 2016 Australian Open.

Motor racing-Russell puts Mercedes back on top in Miami practice

George Russell put his revived Mercedes team back on top of the Formula One timesheets with the fastest lap in second practice for the inaugural Miami Grand Prix on Friday. In a boost for the champions who have wrestled with a 'porpoising', or bouncing, car in the first four races, the Briton was 0.106 of a second faster than Ferrari's overall leader Charles Leclerc.

NBA fines Mavericks $25K over 'bench decorum' in Game 2

The Dallas Mavericks were fined $25,000 by the NBA on Friday after being declared in violation of "rules regarding team bench decorum" during Wednesday's playoff loss against the Phoenix Suns. The punishment was announced by the NBA president of league operations Byron Spruell.

