Left Menu

IPL 2022: MI's Tim David credits Mumbai bowlers for thrilling win against GT

Tim David, who was adjudged as the 'Player of the Match' for his performance against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday, credited Mumbai Indians (MI) bowlers for the thrilling win.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-05-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 11:44 IST
IPL 2022: MI's Tim David credits Mumbai bowlers for thrilling win against GT
Tim David in action (Photo: Mumbai Indians/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tim David, who was adjudged as the 'Player of the Match' for his performance against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday, credited Mumbai Indians (MI) bowlers for the thrilling win. Two-wicket haul by Murugan Ashwin and top knock from Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Tim David helped Mumbai Indians script a 5-run win over Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium.

Talking about the win, Tim praised the bowlers for taking Mumbai over the line in the nail-biting last over, where Gujarat only needed 9 runs off 6 balls to win. "Given the context, us winning the game, it feels great. It was a good batting wicket, I missed out on a few scoring opportunities in the last over. Shows how well our bowlers bowled in the second half to get us over the line," said Tim David in a post-match presentation.

He expressed happiness as Mumbai registered the second win of the IPL 2022 and added that the pitch was favourable for batting. "The wicket was slightly two-paced, it's about starting your innings, if you get off to a flier then you just run with it. It's great to be on the winning side. It's tough when you are sitting off the field, especially watching your teammates not get the result. Try as hard as you can in the nets and be ready when the opportunity comes," he added.

Tim David's 44 runs off 21 deliveries accompanied by skipper Rohit Sharma's 43 helped Mumbai Indians post 177 runs on the board against GT. Chasing a target of 178, Wriddhiman Saha (55) and Shubman Gill (52) added 106 for the first wicket but the rest of the batting unit failed to deliver. The star batters of the team David Miller, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan were unable to finish it for the side.

As a result, Gujarat fell short of the target by 5 runs after Daniel Sams bowled a stunning final over. Consequently, GT suffered their second consecutive defeat in IPL 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boarding to passengers

DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boardi...

 India
2
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
3
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada
4
Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022